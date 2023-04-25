Twitter gives fake Disney account verified status

The account, called @DisneyJuniorUK, was tweeting vile content, but managed to be verified with a gold tick before being suspended.

The owner alerted his followers by saying "this isn't actually real right. someone pinch me or something" - and the tweet has since gone viral.

It comes as confusion continues at how Twitter's updated verification system is working.

Twitter has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the "real" Disney Junior account has also been given a gold badge.

Last week Twitter dropped blue marks from "legacy" verified accounts and there is a new colour scheme to its verification system - under the guidance of owner Elon Musk.

Despite many celebrity accounts initially losing their badges - over the weekend most of them were reinstated, with almost every user with more than one million followers receiving a new blue tick.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra told the BBC the decision to remove legacy checkmarks was a big mistake, "possibly Elon's biggest Twitter mistake so far".

"Twitter has swung from crisis to crisis in the past six months, since Elon took ownership of the platform," he said.

"He has now created the perfect breeding ground for fake accounts and misinformation, with no real way of keeping its users (or other brands) safe from the mess of his own making. It would not surprise me if we start to see more brands distance themselves from Twitter following this latest blunder."