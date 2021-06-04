Vanuatu Government committed to ICT developments

“The Government has put in place stringent measures to see more improvements to our established institutions, policies, regulations and legislative frameworks, which will enhance our developments in the ICT Sector, he said.

“Vanuatu is not immune as many countries in the world are in a challenging time where ICTs is used everywhere in business, in schools and in the community, “and we cannot go or do any business without ICT tools”.

Loughman who is also the Minister responsible for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) said, “That with the use of ICT tools, mobile phones including smartphones are the main tools used today to boost the economy in Vanuatu. It helps speed the education learning of our children.”

The two-day event was held at Unity Park in Luganville, Santo on 17-18 May.

The event provides another gathering of great minds to share experiences, discuss the latest technological advances, address key challenges and explore new business opportunities within the ICT sector.

ICT Day this year’s theme is “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times”.

The event is organised to coincide with the World Telecommunication & Information Society Day (WTISD), which is celebrated annually across the globe.

PM Loughman stressed that this is an opportunity for ICT stakeholders throughout Vanuatu to continue to push for digital transformation by celebrating success stories, sharing challenges, lessons learned, case studies, good practices, solutions, strategies and policies to meet present and future challenges.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur at the official opening of 2021 National ICT Day