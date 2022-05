The Ministry of Health said the case is a 21-year old woman who had severe underlying condition and was fully vaccinated.

There were 32 new confirmed cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Seven of the cases are in in SHEFA Province (4 on Efate and 3 on Lelepa), two in SANMA Province (Santo) and 23 cases in PENAMA Province (Pentecost).

There are currently 471 active community cases.

There were 7622 cases confirmed since 1 January 2022 and 7137 recovered.