10 candidates to contest Port Vila Municipal by-election | Loop Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Electoral Commission declared the names of the qualified candidates this week.

The candidates will contest for two seats left vacant after a councilor from Anambrou Ward died this year and another councilor from Freswota Ward was convicted and imprisoned.

The 10 qualified candidates’ names are; Leimara Malachai from Vanua’aku Party (VP), Didier Gerard Leymang from Union of Moderate Parties (UMP), Telcone Anita from Vanuatu Green Confederation (VGC) and Adrien Melipsis from Reunification Movement for Change, will be contesting for one seat in the Anambrou/Melcoffee Ward.

Mason Sawia (VP), Alex Toara Pakoa (VGC), Noel Lango (UMP), Rarua Morry Joel (GJP) and two Independent Candidates, Martino Malterong and Kor Timas, will contest for one seat in the Freswota/Tassiriki Ward.

VEC stated that only voters registered in the two wards will be casting votes in the by-election.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Port Vila