10 candidates to contest Port Vila Municipal by-election | Loop Vanuatu

10 candidates to contest Port Vila Municipal by-election

BY: Loop Pacific
08:12, September 17, 2021
Ten candidates have qualified to contest the Port Vila Municipal By-election on Friday, 24 September 2021.

The Vanuatu Electoral Commission declared the names of the qualified candidates this week.

The candidates will contest for two seats left vacant after a councilor from Anambrou Ward died this year and another councilor from Freswota Ward was convicted and imprisoned.

The 10 qualified candidates’ names are; Leimara Malachai from Vanua’aku Party (VP), Didier Gerard Leymang from Union of Moderate Parties (UMP), Telcone Anita from Vanuatu Green Confederation (VGC) and Adrien Melipsis from Reunification Movement for Change, will be contesting for one seat in the Anambrou/Melcoffee Ward.

Mason Sawia (VP), Alex Toara Pakoa (VGC), Noel Lango (UMP), Rarua Morry Joel (GJP) and two Independent Candidates, Martino Malterong and Kor Timas, will contest for one seat in the Freswota/Tassiriki Ward.

VEC stated that only voters registered in the two wards will be casting votes in the by-election.

 

Photo file RNZ Pacific  Caption: Port Vila 

     

Port Vila By-election
10 candidates
24 Sept
Tensly Sumbe
