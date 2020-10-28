14 Bills for Vanuatu Parliament’s second ordinary session

The Standing Order 13 (3) states the Second Ordinary Session of Parliament must commence on the first Thursday of November in the calendar year.

The following 14 bills are listed to be tabled during the session:

Bills for Financial Dealers Licensing (Amendment) Act No. of 2020 Bill for the National Payment System Act No of 2020 Bill for the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act No of 2020 Bill for the Adoption Act No of 2020. Bill for the Adoption Act No. of 2020 Bill for the Cybercrime Act No of 2020 Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Copyright and Related Rights (Amendment) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Van2027 Pacific Games Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Ombudsman (Amendment) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Appropriation (2021) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Public Health (Amendment) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (Amendment) Act No. of 2020. Bill for the Supplementary Appropriation (2020) Act of 2020.

Vanuatu Speaker, Gratien Shedrack, summoned the 52 MPs for this year's second ordinary session of parliament, starting next week.

Photo supplied Caption: Parliament House in Port Vila