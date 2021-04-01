15 Vanuatu Mobile Force officers benefit from Leadership Training workshop

The workshop provided the participants the knowledge and skills to deliver leadership training.

It is part of the New Zealand-funded Vanuatu Police Force Leadership framework – Rod blong Waria Lidaship.

Prior to this course, the officers had completed a leadership course – Lidim Yu Wan which was focused on self-leadership.

“You are now the guardians – or in te reo Māori, the Kaitiaki of the framework. You must care for it, and improve it so future generations can benefit from it,” said Luke Gaskin, First Secretary to the NZ High Commission to the graduates.

The Director General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Cherol Ala Ianna encouraged the graduates to continue to share their knowledge with other force members and challenged them to run similar training for leaders within the wider Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Leadership Framework is being developed and implemented in partnership between the New Zealand Deference Force and the Vanuatu Police Force, led by NZDF Leadership Mentor Shame Vooght.