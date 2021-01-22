154 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers deployed throughout Western Australia

The seasonal workers have been sent to 10 farms across the State, to work in destinations including Gingin, Pinjarra, Myalup, Harvey, Mt Barker, Pemberton, Manjimup, Katanning and Narrogin.

Farm Weekly reports testing for COVID-19 was completed by the WA Department of Health on day two and 12 of the quarantine period, with all Ni-Vanuatu nationals testing negative.

Thirty of the workers have been recruited under the Pacific Labour Scheme and will be work in Australia for up to three years.

The remaining 124 workers were contracted under the Seasonal Worker Program and will work for a nine-month period.

The 31 females and 123 males will provide time-critical labour for farm businesses facing workforce challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and will help harvest fresh local vegetables.

State Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the government was "keen to get a third plane happening around the end of January".

But that depended on the need from local employers who had been asked to "come forward and indicate demand".

Photo file ABC News Caption: Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers