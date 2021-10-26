2 Covid border cases in Vanuatu

The two cases are passengers who traveled to Vanuatu from Noumea, New Caledonia last Friday.

The travelers were part of 18 who had earlier tested negative for Covid and were cleared to travel to Vanuatu.

The Ministry of Health said none of them showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

The ministry said urgent additional tests are being carried out on the remaining 16 passengers.

All of them are in a government-run facility where they are undertaking 14-days of mandatory quarantine.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Bob Loughman assured the everyone that there are no community cases.

He urged the public who are eligible to be vaccinated to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vanuatu has raised its alert level to 1 on Efate and offshore islands indicating Covid cases at the border.

The rest of the country remains at level 0.

Photo file Caption: Street in Port Vila