2 women among 13 candidates contesting Vanuatu President election

The Electoral Commission released the list of the final candidates last night.

The women candidates are Louis Kwevira Fatu and Andrina Thomas.

The other candidates are former Prime Minister Serge Vohor, former Speaker, George Andre Wells, former MP’s, Sela Molisa, Edwin Amblus and Willie Jimmy.

Outgoing President Moses Obed Tallis is seeking re-election.

Also contesting the election are Nikenike Vurobaravu, John Korwar Path, Jacob Bani, Malao John Vimoli and Jude Naru

The electoral college will meet tomorrow to elect a new president to succeed Moses Obed Tallis whose term ends this month.

The Electoral College which is made up of 52 Members of Parliament and six presidents of the regional councils will meet in the parliament chambers in Port Vila to vote for the new President.

The successful candidate should receive an outright majority of two thirds of the votes.

The President is elected for a five-year term.

