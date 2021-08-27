200 people receive COVID-19 vaccine in Santo rollout | Loop Vanuatu

The targeted eligible vaccination population of the province is over 33,000.

Among those who were vaccinated were the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Luganville, Marc Ati, and other MPs for Santo and Luganville, President of SANMA Provincial Council, Mayor of Luganville and other heads of government departments and business houses

Fanafo, Port Olry, Avunatari, Isu and Tasmalum Health Centres are some of the temporary vaccination sites that will be set up for a certain period to encourage people living close to these areas to get vaccinated.

Vaccination will begin with the prioritised groups: health workers, other frontline workers (including airport and seaport staff and public transport drivers), elderly people (age 55 and above) and people with underlying health conditions.