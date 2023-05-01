 

22 Bills before Vanuatu Parliament’s first ordinary session

All 52 Members of Parliament are expected to be in Port Vila before the start of the session to attend the first ordinary session of parliament.

The following 22 Bills are listed to be tabled during the session;

  • Bill for the National Security (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Revision and Consolidation of Laws (Repeal) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Leadership Code (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Explosives Act No. of 2023; Bill for the Adoption Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Data Protection and Privacy Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Broadcasting and Television (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Business License (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Quarry (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Digital Safety Authority Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Electoral Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Referendum (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Harmful Digital Communication Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Agriculture (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Municipalities (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Decentralisation (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Political Party Regulation Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Charitable Associations (Incorporations) (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
  • Bill for the Police (Amendment) Act No. of 2023 and Bill for the Vanuatu Defence Force Act No. of 2023.

     

