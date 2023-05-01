22 Bills before Vanuatu Parliament’s first ordinary session

The following 22 Bills are listed to be tabled during the session;
- Bill for the National Security (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Revision and Consolidation of Laws (Repeal) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Leadership Code (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Explosives Act No. of 2023; Bill for the Adoption Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Data Protection and Privacy Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Broadcasting and Television (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Business License (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Quarry (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Disaster Recovery and Resilience Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Digital Safety Authority Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Electoral Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Referendum (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Harmful Digital Communication Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Agriculture (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Municipalities (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Decentralisation (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Political Party Regulation Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Charitable Associations (Incorporations) (Amendment) Act No. of 2023;
- Bill for the Police (Amendment) Act No. of 2023 and Bill for the Vanuatu Defence Force Act No. of 2023.