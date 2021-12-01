25 candidates qualify for TORBA provincial elections

The candidates were named this week after going through a screening process.

Political campaigns commenced following the declaration of eligible candidates and will close at 12 midnight on Saturday.

Seven political parties will contest the elections 7 December 2021.

Vanua’aku Party (VP), Leaders Party Vanuatu (LPV) and Vanuatu National Development Party (VNDP) lead the list with 5 candidates each followed by Graon mo Jastis Party (GJP) with 4 candidates.

Rural Development Party (RDP) has 3 candidates, Reunification Movement of Change (RMC) has 2 candidates and Peoples Unity Development Party (PUDP) has 1 candidate.

Torres constituency has 3 candidates that will be contesting for 1 seat, Ureparapara constituency 3 candidates for 1 seat, Vanualava constituency 3 candidates for 1 seat, Motalava constituency 4 candidates for 1 seat, Mota constituency 4 candidates for 1 seat, Gaua/Merig constituency 6 candidates for 1 seat, Merelava constituency 2 candidates for 1 seat.

The candidates will be contesting for seven in the TORBA Provincial Government Council.

