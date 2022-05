The cases were reported in Torba, Sanma, Shefa Provinces and in Pentecost, Tanna, Erromango and Aneityum.

Four people are hospitalized according to the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health as of 12pm Saturday.

All the cases are in Shefa province and reported to be in stable condition.

The death toll is 13 and the total number of Covid cases since 1 January this year is 7507