3 boys missing in Vanuatu waters spotted alive in their boat

The boys aged 11, 14 and 16 were last seen in an aluminium boat on Friday afternoon.

They had reportedly gone fishing.

A search party on Friday failed to locate the boys.

An aerial search was carried out but heavy rain, lightning and thunder hampered the search carried out by mission pilot and Doctor Mark Turnbull in his small aircraft.

A full day of search was carried out yesterday and the aircraft was grounded at Motalava airstrip due to bad weather.

This afternoon Turnbull shared the great news about locating the boys in their boat on his Facebook page.

Local authorities are now trying to recuse the boys.

Photo source Facebook Mark Naomi Turnbull Caption: The boat carrying the 3 boys spotted from the search aircraft