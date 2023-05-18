30 young women selected for CARE Vanuatu Young Women’s Leadership Programme

The YWLP is part of the Gender Equality Together Yumi Wan Nomo – Bildimap Ol Sista project (2022-2025) which aims to strengthen the collective leadership, capacity and coordination of gender equality advocates in the country.

The Australian First Secretary for Development, Stephanie Kimber, congratulated the participants saying they represent Vanuatu's upcoming generation of female leaders.

Everyone can be a leader, she told participants, and leadership doesn't entail being in charge.

Bridgette Thorold, the Country Director for CARE in Vanuatu, said the organisation is proud of the programme because it can be locally led and is continuing to evolve in exciting ways, including through CARE’s partnership with Sista.

Thorold said previous participants of the Young Women Leadership Programme have improved their knowledge, skills and confidence.

New Zealand High Commissioner, Nichola Simmonds, encouraged the young women leaders to develop their ability to draw inspiration from others' differences, to increase their knowledge, to have the bravery to do what is right, and to have honor and respect for others.

Yasmine Bjornum, the Sista Executive Director, urged the participants to get the most out of the programme, use it to discover their own values and grow into leaders.

The YWLP runs for about six months and includes a series of workshops, internships, self-reflective and advocacy activities and mentoring; culminating in a final graduation later in 2023.

Photo supplied Caption: Participants of the Young Women's Leadership Programme