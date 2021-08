The Ministry of Health has confirmed that out of the total, a little over 3,000 people have received their second dose.

The total doses administered since Tuesday last week was 31, 029.

The vaccination first phase priority groups are health workers, people with underlying conditions, elderly (age 55 and above) and other frontline workers.

The majority vaccinated are elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Vanuatu has no active COVID-19 cases.