According to the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department, the earthquake was recorded at 6.42am (local time) at a depth of 27km.

There was ‘no tsunami threat for this event.”

However, VMDG has warned that more aftershocks are expected.

Some Port Vila residents shared their experience on social media saying it felt like earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or 8.

Photo Earthquake Monitor