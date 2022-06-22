67 candidates to contest Port Vila Municipal election

The Vanuatu Electoral Commission declared the names of the successful candidates at the weekend.

The Tagabe / Malapoa ward has 17 candidates contesting three seats.

Eleven candidates are vying for a seat in the Anambrou / Melcoffee ward.

There are 17 candidates contesting the four seats in the Fresh Water / Tassiriki ward.

The Central ward has 13 candidates vying for four seats.

Nine candidates are vying for the three seats in the Southern ward.

Eight political parties have fielded candidates for the Port Vila Municipal elections.

Union of Moderate Parties (UMP) has 15 candidates followed by Vanua’aku Party (VP) with 11 candidates.

The Reunification of Change (RMC) has eight candidates, Graon mo Jastis (GJP) has seven.

The Leaders Party Vanuatu (LPV) and Rural Development Party (RDP) both have six candidates each.

The Vanuatu Green Confederation (VGC) has three candidates and the National United Party (NUP) has named nine candidates.

There are also nine independent candidates.

Port Vila Municipal council has 17 seats.

The Electoral Commission said all eligible candidates can conduct their campaign until 12 midnight on Monday, 27 June 2022.

Polling Day for the municipal elections will be held on Thursday, 30 June 2022.

