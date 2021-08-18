7.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake hit on Wednesday 18 August 2021 at 9:10 pm local time at an intermediate depth of 84 km.

The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous waves were possible for coasts located within 300 km of the epicenter according to Reuters.

