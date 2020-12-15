800 Ni-Vanuatu workers set to take up seasonal work in Australia

Australia's High Commissioner in Vanuatu, Sarah Dezoeten, said Australia was prepared to take on even more ni-Vanuatu workers in the new year.

Currently around 3,000 ni-Vanuatu are engaged in seasonal work in Australia.

RNZ Pacific reports Australia's High Commissioner in Vanuatu, Sarah Dezoeten, said Australia was prepared to take on even more ni-Vanuatu workers in the new year.

The Vanuatu government has expressed its appreciation to Australia’s commitment and assistance to the people of Vanuatu through the Seasonal Workers Programme and Pacific Labour Scheme Employment opportunities opening up for Ni-Vanuatu workers in Australia.

Currently around 3,000 ni-Vanuatu are engaged in seasonal work in Australia.