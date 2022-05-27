82 per cent of Vanuatu’s eligible population vaccinated

According to the Ministry, 75 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Daily Post reports 75 percent to 83 percent of the eligible population in the provinces of SHEFA, SANMA, TORBA, MALAMPA and PENAMA have been fully vaccinated.

Coverage is still lagging behind in TAFEA Province, with over 60 percent of its eligible population still to be fully vaccinated.

Fifty-two percent of TAFEA’s eligible population have received at least one dose. 23, 829 population are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Positive cases are being confirmed on Tanna and Erromango, following the province’s first community outbreak.

Chiefs and other community leaders are encouraged to work closely with the government, to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect their vulnerable people and community from the virus.

A total of 244, 330 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far, since the vaccination program rollout in June last year.

