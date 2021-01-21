98 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers arrive in Adelaide

The Ni-Vanuatu workers will undertake 14-days of quarantine and tests for Covid-19 before being allowed into the communities.

They will then begin work with their new employers under Australia’s Seasonal Worker Programme (SWP).

The workers will support agribusiness across South Australia.

In the past week, groups of workers have traveled to Tasmania and Darwin for labour mobility opportunities.

A total of 650 Ni-Vanuatu workers will travel to Australia this month alone under the Pacific Labour Scheme and Seasonal Worker Programme.

Photo source Air Vanuatu Caption: An Air Vanuatu carrying 98 Ni-Vanuatu seasonal workers arrives in Adelaide