Abandoned fishing gear from foreign vessels a blight on Vanuatu's most remote islands

Worst affected are said to be the Shepherd Islands in Shefa Province, and the Torres and Banks Islands that make up the remote Torba Province.

Dr Christina Shaw, the Director of the Vanuatu Environmental Science Society, is leading a team that is seeking to find out just how bad the problem is.

"We walk along a beach for 30 minutes in one direction, and photograph and GPS log every piece of fishing gear that we come across...and then if we can....we will pick them up and take them with us to dispose of them properly."

The survey also goes underwater, with Dr Shaw and her team have already gone beneath the waters around Efate and the Banks Islands, removing tangled nets as they go.

Most of the waste is plastic and can't be recycled, but the nets are being put to good use by islanders.

"I've just been in the Banks Islands...and in nearly every village up the east coast of any of those islands, you'll see lots of hammocks being made out of nets that have come from FADs, fish aggregating devices," Dr Shaw told Pacific Beat.

Much of the other gear that is left behind is made of plastics that are designed to withstand salt water, and so that creates problems for marine life, and in particular, turtles, seals and dolphins.

Kate Noble is WWF-Australia's No Plastics in Nature Policy Manager and she told Pacific Beat that around two out of three seal and walrus species have been affected by entanglement or by ingesting plastic.

"We know that dolphins are particularly susceptible, and turtles, and we know that in many case this causes serious injury or even death," Ms Noble said.

"We also know that around half the world's seabird species ingest marine debris. So they're picking up bits of plastics, thinking that is their food....and modelling suggests that this will increase to around 99% of all seabird species affected by 2050, which is obviously a real concern."

Dr Shaw said some fisheries have recognised the problem and are slowly switching to devices made from bamboo which are biodegradable.

But in the mean time the problem of plastic pollution has already escalated beyond previous predictions by an order of five to seven magnitude.

"I know that each year we're dumping about eight million metric tons into the ocean."

