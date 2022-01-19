Acid rain warning issued for Vanuatu

The Sentinel-5P data acquired on 16/01/2022 at 12:56pm (Local Time) showed the high concentration of Sulphur dioxide (SO2) gas over the southern and central islands of Vanuatu.

And it may continue to spread across to the Northern Islands in the next few days.

SO2 gas has an acrid smell like burning matches or rotten eggs and people may have experience such smell over the islands of Vanuatu.

With these large concentrations of SO2 gas, people are expected to receive impacts of acid rain over the next few days.

As a precautionary measure, the VMGD is advising members of the public to remain indoors during rain showers, cover rain water tanks, and wash fruits before eating.

The department is closely monitoring the situation.

Photo supplied Caption: Eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano in Tonga