ADB backs Vanuatu shipping to remote islands

The loan agreement was signed this week between the bank and Vanuatu government through the Ministry of Transport and Public Utilities.

The loan would cover a period of 13 years towards the cost of the Vanuatu Inter-Island Shipping Support Project.

Part of the funding would be used for the provision of services to Banks and Torres, the Northern part of Vanuatu.

A contractor will be selected by a bidding process to provide a monthly service between Luganville and specific points in Banks and Torres.