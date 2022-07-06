ADB donates trucks to Vanuatu’s Ministry of Health

The Acting Minister of Health, James Bule received the keys of the trucks during a handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Health office in Port Vila on Monday.

Bule said the ministry valued the support to improve and strengthen Vanuatu's Health System.

The trucks will help address transportation issues for vaccination campaigns and delivery.

It will also expand support efficiency of other services such as bed net deliveries to communities.

Photo supplied Caption: Acting Minister of Health, James Bule (right) receives the keys to the trucks from the ADB Representative David Fay.