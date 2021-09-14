ADF sends ship to rescue HMAS Diamantina stranded in Vanuatu | Loop Vanuatu

"Defence can confirm that a Huon-Class Minehunter Coastal vessel developed a maintenance issue that has prevented its return from Port Vila in Vanuatu back to Australia," a spokesperson told the ABC.

A source familiar with the repair operation says one option being considered was using the MV Sycamore to tow HMAS Diamantina back to Australia, because "her problems are pretty bad".

A Defence spokesperson would not comment on the suggestion, only confirming that "the Defence-contracted vessel MV Sycamore has sailed from Sydney to Vanuatu with a maintenance team and equipment to support repairs".

Defence insists Australian personnel involved in trying to fix HMAS Diamantina are also avoiding any contact with Vanuatu's population, which so far remains free of COVID-19 cases.

"The movement of personnel across both vessels will be managed in a COVID-safe manner in order to prevent personnel from either vessel interacting with the local community".

HMAS Diamantina arrived in Vanuatu last month to provide maritime surveillance for the Pacific country as it prepares to begin using a new Australian provided Guardian-class Patrol boat.

The deployment is part of regular Australian Defence Force deployments throughout the South-West Pacific in support of the federal government's Pacific Step-up initiative.

Launched in December 2000, HMAS Diamantina, is one of four Huon-Class Minehunter Coastal (MHC) vessels operated by the Royal Australian Navy which considers them "the most advanced of its type in the world".

Photo source Twitter/Sarah deZoeten Australian High Commissioner Caption: HMAS Diamantina in Vanuatu