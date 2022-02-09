Adverse weather conditions force closure of schools in SHEFA and TAFEA provinces

The ministry said the suspension is for the safety of the students and teachers.

“It is advisable that all Principals keep all school stationeries, equipment and facilities secured according to their school disaster plans”.

Provincial Education officers and school administration in Sheta and Tafea have been advised to continue to listen to the updated information given by Vanuatu Meteorology & Geo-Hazards Department.

The ministry said school principals and teachers must ensure that students have access to schooling and must have a safe environment to learn a quality education.

The schools in these two provinces will resume classes once the warning is uplifted in the forthcoming days.

According to the VMGD, in the past 3 hours, the Tropical low was moving in an easterly direction at 15KM/HR.

Strong to gale force winds of 65 KM/HR with gusts up to 85 KM/HR are expected within 160 nautical miles from its center currently affecting Malampa, Shefa and Tafea Provinces and will continue in the next 6 to 12 hours.

Photo supplied Caption: Rough seas during the tropical low, Seafront Port Vila