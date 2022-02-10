Adverse weather conditions in Vanuatu force closure of civil service, businesses

Tropical low TD08F, between New Caledonia and Vanuatu has developed into a Category one Tropical Cyclone.

The Office of the Public Service Commission issued a circular, informing all public servants of the closure of all operations and services.

Government assets such as vehicles and computers are expected to be stored and kept safe in secured places.

The circular said all commercial banks will not operate until further notice.

All services are expected to resume once the all clear is issued by the relevant authorities.

A Red Alert has also been issued for the provinces of SHEFA and MALAMPA by the National Disaster Management Office.