Air Vanuatu flight disruptions likely to continue nationwide into early October

The disruptions are occurring amid a mechanical issue with the airline's only international Boeing 737 aircraft, which serves a few destinations, including those between Port Vila (Vanuatu) to Brisbane and Sydney in Australia, and Auckland in New Zealand. Officials have canceled and/or delayed at least a dozen flights and expect the flight disruptions to continue through at least Sept. 29.

Airline officials have indicated that travelers no longer intending to fly can explore refund options.

Associated lingering disruptions are possible as the airline works to clear passenger backlogs.