Air Vanuatu head issues ultimatum

The CEO, Joseph Laloyer, has given the former chairman of the board, Sam Firi, and the former CEO, Atu Finau, until next Monday to clear debts of over $US70,000.

RNZ Pacific reports both men allegedly chartered company aircraft for their own use during their tenures and also have computers that belong to the company.

Laloyer has told them that it is best if the matter is resolved as soon as possible.

The Vanuatu government considers the airline to be in a mess and this week brought in Australian aviation experts to develop a plan to turn it around.