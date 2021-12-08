Air Vanuatu opens new headquarters

The building was opened by the Prime Minister, Bob Loughman.

Air Vanuatu’s Chief Executive Officer, Atu Finau said, the land which the headquarters sits on was purchased in 2012, however construction began in August last year.

Finau congratulated Atom Limited for their dedication which resulted in the completion of the building. He also acknowledged Derrick Boudier the architect, engineers, builders and suppliers who were involved in the construction.

Finau says the cost of construction totaled at VT60 million. He confirms it was paid for totally by revenue generated by the airline.