Air Vanuatu passenger services out of Vila suspended

A statement from the airline said the directive is in place while a risk assessment, contact tracing and further testing is carried out.

“Air Vanuatu will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with NDMO/CAAV until such time when we are granted approval to resume passenger services in and out of Port Vila.”

“In the interim Air Vanuatu is working on a revised operating schedule and plans to operate a freighter service to Santo and Tanna which will then be positioned to operate passenger services in the Northern and Southern provinces,” the airline said.

Customers wishing to make changes to their travel plans or to book a ticket can contact Air Vanuatu’s Reservation Team on Telephone number 20200 (select option 1 when prompted).

