Airports Vanuatu staff among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

AVL Chief Executive Officer Jason Rakau, AVL Board Directors Letlet August and Bettina Mahieu, Group Head of Air Navigation Services Kevin Abel, Manager Commercial Jorick Sarginson, and frontline staff from Airport Rescue and Firefighting Services (Hamish Malokle and Ben Bule), Aviation Security (Natu Vira) and Customer Services (Lissie Woiviresulu) were part of the first 100 leaders to receive their jab at the National Convention Centre yesterday.

Rakau said he was proud to have been selected in this group of top leaders to be offered the vaccine.

He said staff across three airports were briefed by the Ministry of Health on the vaccine.

“The information provided to us was clear and easy to understand. I have received feedback from my staff that they found the briefing insightful and they feel well supported in deciding their own personal position on receiving the vaccine. I feel strongly that it is important for everyone to make their own decision.”

Rakau said he was happy to be vaccinated.

“As a father and family member, I am reassured that being vaccinated means there is no risk I could accidentally pass the virus on to my loved ones and the vulnerable in our community”.

The aviation community’s frontline workers including AVL staff will take a leadership role in being vaccinated through the first phase of the vaccine roll out programme.

Kevin Abel, Group Head of Air Navigational Services commented, “I am happy the vaccination programme prioritises the inoculation of the most vulnerable and front line staff, including AVL’s staff working in aviation. Our team will begin vaccinations from 4 June onwards at the National Convention Centre. As someone who has been vaccinated today, I am happy that I will be able to work with increased confidence, as I perform my critical role in enabling air access and facilitating passenger and cargo movements. AVL staff are proud to be among the first to be vaccinated and demonstrate our support of the vaccination programme. We look forward to leading the way in supporting our nation to get vaccinated and enable us to re-engage with the world”.

Photo supplied Caption: AVL CEO, Jason Rakau receiving the first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine