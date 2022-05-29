Anti-vax protest in Port Vila

The protestors were raising concerns about the government's refusal to allow them to march in Port Vila earlier this month to raise concerns about mandatory rules on covid-19 vaccinations.

In the picket banners are being displayed ask the World Health Organization and the Vanuatu government not to vaccinate young people because they are the future of the country.

The Government had earlier refused to allow a march organised by some churches and youth groups.

The President of the youth group Vanuatu Indigenous Empowerment, Damelip Vantenkon said they assured the Government, the march was not political.

Photo file credit Hilaire Bule Caption: President of the youth group Vanuatu Indigenous Empowerment, Damelip Vantenkon