Appeal to be lodged in case against Vanuatu PM and government MPs | Loop Vanuatu

On Monday, the Vanuatu Supreme Court ruled that Bob Loughman and his colleagues would be allowed to retain their seats ending months of political uncertainty.

Their seats were declared vacant earlier this year by the former speaker of parliament after government MPs staged walk-outs over three consecutive sitting days of parliament.

The Supreme Court ruling on Monday overturning the speaker's declaration centred on vagueness in the use of the term 'absence' in the parliamentary standing orders.

The national broadcaster V-B-T-C says it's received confirmation from the former speaker's lawyer, Nigel Morisson, of instructions to appeal the ruling.

Mr Morisson says an appeal will be submitted within 30 days.