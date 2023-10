The Vanuatu Daily Post reported this was confirmed by the public relations officer of the Prime Minister's Office, Antoine Malsungai.

The Court of Appeal, Vanuatu's highest court, will hear Leingkone's argument against the Supreme Court decision and decide whether to uphold or reverse the decision.

Meanwhile, the motion-of-no-confidence in prime minister Sato Kilman is expected to be debated in a postponed sitting on Friday.