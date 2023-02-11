Aussies ‘devastated’ as Vanuatu, New Caledonia cruise heads to Tassie instead

The 22-year-old from Adelaide had already boarded Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas on Tuesday in Brisbane when he found out the international cruise he and his partner had paid for would now stay much closer to home due to Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stops in Port Vila and Mystery Island, Vanuatu, and Noumea, New Caledonia had been swapped for Hobart and Sydney.

“It has been a devastating turn of events. We have packed for tropical weather,” he told news.com.au.

“We are currently freezing on board, rugged up in our cabin hoping that once we arrive in Tasmania it isn’t too cold.”

Passengers on board Carnival’s Luminosa also had their holiday disrupted by the weather, with the cruise ship, which departed Brisbane on Sunday, having to turn back on Wednesday.

A letter to passengers from Captain Carmelo Marino said they would enjoy a few days at sea while heading back to Brisbane and try to secure a visit to Moreton Island, off the coast of southeastern Queensland, on Friday if weather permits.

Carnival said it would give passengers a $200 on-board credit and a 50 per cent discount on a future cruise “to return to experience the holiday we intended for you”.

Mr Chappell said his experience was in stark contrast.

“We have not been offered any compensation whatsoever unfortunately. The price of the cruise has remained the same, for a local domestic cruise, compared to the international cruise that we paid for,” he said.

“We stood in line for a few hours at guest services hoping to receive some sort of compensation. Unfortunately no one would budge.”

When news.com.au asked Royal Caribbean about the changes to the itinerary and complaints that passengers were not compensated, it provided a statement that said all itinerary changes had been communicated to guests and travel partners.

“The safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority,” the statement read.

“Royal Caribbean International is closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle. We made itinerary adjustments to Quantum Seas’ current sailing.”

Mr Chappell said he understood the cruise itinerary needed to change for safety reasons, but they were still not getting the cruise they paid for.

“It has been nothing like we expected. We just hope to be compensated as this is nothing like we imagined,” he said.

Mr Chappell said on Tuesday he was given about two hours to make a decision to stay on the ship with the updated itinerary or to disembark and receive a full refund in the coming days.

After comparing the price they paid with the advertised price of cruises from Brisbane to Tasmania, they decided they would disembark.

“My partner and myself have both visited Tasmania and Sydney. We saw no need to visit again, especially with a price tag like this,” he said.

“We frantically contacted our airline to change our flight from Brisbane back to Adelaide that day, which we were told it would be a $300 fee each passenger, and the flight was in two hours.

“With no promises that we could disembark the ship in time to make the flight, nor pay the amount for the flight change, we were left to remain on the ship for the updated itinerary. It was a lose-lose situation.”

A letter to passengers said prepaid Royal Caribbean shore excursions in Port Vila, Mystery Island and Noumea would be refunded.

It also noted “full-time mobility scooters or wheelchair users” would be unable to go ashore in Sydney as tender boats were used.

“We’re sorry for the last minute change caused by weather – your safety remains our top priority,” the letter said.

Carnival provided a statement to news.com.au confirming its ship needed to turn back to Brisbane “due to unfavourable weather conditions”.

“The ongoing safety of our guests and crew remains our priority and we thank guests for their understanding as we co-ordinate the remainder of our voyage,” the company said.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is not expected to make landfall in Queensland but will produce hazardous coastal conditions for parts of Queensland and NSW, the Bureau of Meteorology said on Thursday.

The cyclone is forecast to track towards Norfolk Island from Friday night and a tropical cyclone watch has been issued.