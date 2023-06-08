Australia’s Deputy PM in Vanuatu

The visits comes after both governments having signed significant agreements.

Marles describes his trip to Vanuatu trip as part of "working together as a Pacific family on shared Pacific priorities".

The visit will include discussions on both Efate and Santo with provincial leaders.

Marles, who is also Australia's Defence Minister, will also present a new patrol boat to the Vanuatu Police Force.

In December both governments signed a bilateral security agreement which would provide strengthened cooperation on defence, border security and humanitarian assistance.