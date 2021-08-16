Australia and Vanuatu launch national distribution of medical equipment | Loop Vanuatu

The project funded by the Australian Government is worth 80 million vatu and will supply 125 health facilities with 34,860 medical items.

Supplies include 250 bedpans, 568 pairs of crutches for adults and 284 for children, 2500 pairs of forceps, 130 weighing scales for newborns, 159 portable LED examination lights, 250 portable stretcher beds and 250 pairs of bandage scissors.

In the face of COVID-19, the medical equipment also includes 409 oxygen concentrators, 284 oxygen cylinders, 568 oxygen flow meters, 284 pulse metres, 284 sphygmomanometers, 794 stethoscopes and 1,272 chilled, mobile vaccine carrier boxes.

There are also 159 wheelchairs to ensure Vanuatu’s most vulnerable people have access to health services.

Photo Ministry of Health