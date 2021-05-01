Australia and Vanuatu sign new agreement for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Australia and Vanuatu have been working together to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

The Australian High Commission said through this new agreement, Australia will support the Ministry of Health to construct five new vaccine storage facilities, install five new incinerators for safe vaccine waste disposal, train frontline health workers and deliver a public information campaign, providing communities with accurate information about vaccines.

This additional funding of 276 million vatu brings Australia’s overall support for Vanuatu’s response to COVID-19 and Tropical Cyclone Harold to 5.7 billion vatu.

Australia said it stands with Vanuatu and other health partners including World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to respond to COVID-19.

Photo supplied Caption: Australia’s High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah deZoeten (left) and the Minister of Health, Silas Bule at the signing ceremony