Australia continues support for Vanuatu Police Force

The signing was officiated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau and Commissioner of Police, Robson Iavro, in the presence of the High Commissioner to Vanuatu, Sarah deZoeten, officials from Australian High Commission and officers from VPF.

The PIMS is a fundamental component of police operations, used by the entire Force, for the recording of incidents, managing investigations, recording criminal history and operational activities.

Vanuatu Police said, “Criminal incidents are recorded in the PIMS. Over 35, 000 are now contained in PIMS, dating back to 2010 and averaging close to 4, 000 per year. The records clearly show the trends for types of crime and locations. Criminal court results are also now being entered into PIMS.”

“The PIMS also provides management and operations reports that VPF operational Command are now using to review and plan their responses to the needs of the community.”

“It also records the general activities of police officers, for instance, mobile patrols, and approximately 400 to 500 entries are made each month. This has meant the abolition of the Occurrence Book across the stations, and supervisors can easily see through PIMs the activities of their teams/individuals.”