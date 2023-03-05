Australia deploys rapid assessment team to Vanuatu

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau, Ministers and officials joined a rapid assessment team on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft yesterday to survey damage over Shefa and Tafea.

The Australian Government deployed a rapid assessment team to survey cyclone damage at the request of the Government of Vanuatu.

The 12-person team and an initial assistance package were transported to Vanuatu on a RAAF C-130 aircraft.

A statement said the team includes officers from federal, state and territory partners with a range of disaster, health, infrastructure, power and humanitarian assessment capabilities.

The rapid assessment team surveyed the impact of Tropical Cyclone Judy, and Tropical Cyclone Kevin.

RAAF aircraft also assisted the Government of Vanuatu with aerial damage assessments.

Australia’s initial package of assistance includes shelters, water purification supplies and other essential items for impacted communities.

The Australian Government is working closely with partners such as France and New Zealand to support the Government of Vanuatu’s response.

Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles said, “The Australian Defence Force as a part of the whole-of-government effort is coordinating closely with the Pacific family to provide the best support possible to the Ni-Vanuatu people.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Penny Wong said “We are providing rapid assistance to support those who have been affected by this disaster.

“We are committed to working with the Govt and people of Vanuatu to support the recovery.”

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy said, “Our thoughts are with the people of Vanuatu at this difficult time. Australia stands with the Pacific family during this crisis – now and into the future.

“The deployment of this rapid assessment team builds on our longstanding disaster preparedness and humanitarian assistance activities in Vanuatu and across the region.”

Minister for Emergency Management, Senator Murray Watt said,

“Australia is proud to be sharing the experience and expertise of our emergency responders to support Vanuatu.

“I thank the Australian personnel who are stepping up to assist the Pacific family in this time of need.”

Australia is working closely with FRANZ and NGO partners to support the Government of Vanuatu’s response to the disaster.

Photo credit Joe harry Karu/Facebook