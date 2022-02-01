Australia names new High Commissioner to Vanuatu

Bootle is a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and was most recently Assistant Secretary, Pacific Partnerships and Development Branch.

She has previously served in Noumea, Honiara, and Paris. In Canberra she served as Senior Adviser to the Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as in several leadership roles in DFAT involving Pacific and regional issues.

Bootle holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Tasmania, and a Graduate Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Australian National University.

Her appointment was announced by Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women, Marise Payne yesterday.

“Australia and Vanuatu enjoy a warm and close relationship, reflecting our longstanding security, economic and development partnerships. We have shared interests in a secure, stable, and prosperous Pacific,” Payne said.