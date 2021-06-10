Australia Pacific Training Coalition strengthens partnership with Vanuatu Qualifications Authority

The agreement marks an essential milestone for Post-School Education and Training sector in the country.

The Ministry of Education and Training’s Director General, Bergmans Iati said the MoET looks forward to the implementation of the agreement.

“We trust that with this partnership we can work together to implement what has been agreed upon,” he said.”

“The signing today is a big achievement for the VQA,” said VQA Chief Executive Officer, David Lambukly.

“Last year we started talking with APTC to present the implementation plan for the NHRDP in hopes of a partnership with APTC.”

The MoA allows APTC to support VQA in meeting several initiatives such as support a national PSET skills dialogue in Vanuatu.

It also provides advisory support and resource contributions towards a stakeholder and public communication and awareness plan led by the NHRDP Coordinator.

There is support for the roll-out of a national PSET campaign and continuous monitoring and evaluation of the campaign.