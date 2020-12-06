 

Australia partners with Vanuatu to upgrade emergency radio network

BY: Loop Pacific
20:17, December 6, 2020
11 reads

Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Bob Loughman and other government ministers visited VANSEC House this week to experience the new and sustainable capability delivered under the first phase of the Vanuatu Government National Emergency Radio Network.

Over the past six weeks, Australian security forces have trained and worked together with key Vanuatu stakeholders to install a new and upgraded emergency radio network between Port Vila, Luganville, Loh, Sola, Ambae, Epi and Aneityum as part of the first phase of this three year Vanuatu-Australia Defence Cooperation Program project.

Once completed, the Vanuatu Government National Emergency Radio Network will connect remote communities, provide an improved police response capability, support an increased police presence across the archipelago, and enhance Vanuatu’s disaster preparedness and response.

Phase two of the project will take place next year.

 

Photo Australian HC/Facebook 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Vanuatu
Emergency radio network upgrade
Australia
  • 11 reads