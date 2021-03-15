Australian backed Barrack Redevelopment Project in Vanuatu begins

The Australian and Vanuatu governments have confirmed that the Cook and Tiroas Barrack Redevelopment Project in Port Vila is now underway.

The Redevelopment Project is a joint scheme between both governments, and aims to provide critical updates to the training capabilities of the Vanuatu Police Force.

The project is expected to modernise amenities across the barracks, such as accommodation and a medical centre, as well as improving police training resources.

Acting Minister for Defence, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne welcomed the commencement of the project and the opportunity to support the Vanuatu Police Force.

“Australia greatly values our strong and enduring security partnership with Vanuatu, and we are committed to deepening our co-operation through tailored and sustainable support to the Vanuatu Police Force,” said Minister Payne.

“Our security forces have worked closely together on the design and delivery of this project since it was announced in January 2019. I am pleased to see construction commence; a particularly significant milestone given the COVID-19 environment.”

Photo source Defence Connect