Australian Government donates Vt65 million for construction of Vanuatu’s Labour Department office

A contract for the project was signed by the Minister for Internal Affairs responsible for Labour matters, and Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau, the Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten, and the constructor, Alfred Loli, of the Loli Construction Company.

It was witnessed by the Minister for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele, and senior government officials.

Alfred Loli, of the Loli Construction signed for the company and vowed to have the project delivered on time.

The project is located adjacent to the MSG Building in the Independence Park Area of Port Vila.

The land the new office is to be located on was allocated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs / Department of Labour by the Council of Ministers on 15 October 2020.

The project involves the renovation of an existing two storey building into a new office and the construction of a new training centre. The renovation will include the replacement of the roof, doors, windows and all services, modification of the internal walls to match the new layout and use of the building, new floor coverings, installation of ICT services, cleaning and painting the building, fencing and landscaping.

The contract for the main works contract for the construction of the new office is valued at Vt37 million.

It is estimated that the project will generate over 2,000 days of work for the Vanuatu economy.