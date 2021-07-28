Australian navy boat to provide maritime surveillance support in Vanuatu

The HMS Glenelg will be in Port Vila until Vanuatu receives RVS Tukoro’s replacement in a few months’ time.

The Australian High Commission in Port Vila said: “The health and safety of our Ni-Vanuatu family remains our key priority.”

“All visiting Australian Defence Force personnel are complying with COVID-19 protocols and restrictions to both countries.”

“For decades, Australia and our partners have been working together to realise our shared vision for a secure and prosperous Pacific.”

“Australia is committed to working with Vanuatu and our Pacific partners to protect our oceans from illegal exploitation of fisheries and natural resources.”

Gifted by Australia, Vanuatu’s new and more capable Guardian-class patrol boat, RVS Takuare is expected to arrive later this year.