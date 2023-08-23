Benny Wenda says dream of MSG full membership will happen in Port Vila

Wenda is in Port Vila for the 22nd MSG Leaders' Summit, the first full in-person MSG Leaders' Summit since 2018.

"I'm really confident," he said, adding "the whole world is watching and this is a test for the leaders to see whether they will save West Papua".

MSG chair and Vanuatu Prime Minister Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau has confirmed the ULMWP's application to become a full member will be a top priority for the leaders.

Wenda told RNZ Pacific the West Papua liberation movement has been lobbying to be part of the MSG's agenda for over a decade, without success. The movement currently has observer status within the MSG.

However, he believes this year they are finally getting their chance.

Wenda said all branches of the ULMWP are in Port Vila, including the West Papua Council of Churches and tribal chiefs, and "we are looking forward to becoming a full member".

"That's our dream, our desire. By blood, and by race, we're entitled to become a full member," he said.

Indonesia, an MSG associate member, is also present, with the largest delegation of all countries in attendance at the meeting.

RNZ Pacific has been in contact with an Indonesia official for interview in Port Vila.